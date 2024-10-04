Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and traded as high as $1.07. Conifer shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 8,311 shares.

Conifer Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The insurance provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.85 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.