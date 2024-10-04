Connectm Technology Solutions (CNTM) versus The Competition Critical Review

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) is one of 666 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Connectm Technology Solutions to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Connectm Technology Solutions $19.42 million N/A -399.87 Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors $972.28 million $76.39 million 65.59

Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Connectm Technology Solutions. Connectm Technology Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

53.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Connectm Technology Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connectm Technology Solutions N/A N/A N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors -18.97% -42.49% -0.62%

Volatility & Risk

Connectm Technology Solutions has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 0.03, indicating that their average share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Connectm Technology Solutions and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connectm Technology Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Connectm Technology Solutions Competitors 128 727 959 18 2.47

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 55.43%. Given Connectm Technology Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Connectm Technology Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Connectm Technology Solutions competitors beat Connectm Technology Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

Connectm Technology Solutions Company Profile

ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc., a technology company, focuses on advancing the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers with a platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

