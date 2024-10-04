Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) (LON:CSRT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,010 ($13.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.51). Consort Medical plc (CSRT.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,010 ($13.51), with a volume of 768 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.58. The firm has a market cap of £504.60 million and a PE ratio of 127.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,010 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,010.
Consort Medical plc operates as a one-stop developer and manufacturer of drugs and premium drug delivery devices. It operates through two divisions, Bespak and Aesica. The company provides various life improving treatments to patients across worldwide through the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices for inhaled, injectable, nasal, and ocular drug delivery, as well as point of care diagnostics products.
