Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.60-13.80 EPS.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
STZ opened at $243.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.64. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands
In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
