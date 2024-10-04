Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.60-13.80 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ opened at $243.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.64. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. UBS Group lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.88.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Constellation Brands

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 over the last three months. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.