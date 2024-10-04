Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands updated its FY25 guidance to $13.60-13.80 EPS.
Constellation Brands Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $243.65 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $246.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.
Constellation Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 30.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity
In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $3,259,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Constellation Brands
Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.
See Also
