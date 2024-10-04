Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on STZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.63.

NYSE:STZ opened at $246.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 3rd. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922 in the last ninety days. 12.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,583,000 after buying an additional 3,304,709 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,892,000 after buying an additional 723,549 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after buying an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,195,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

