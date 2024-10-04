Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellium from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Constellium alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Stock Performance

NYSE CSTM opened at $15.52 on Thursday. Constellium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Constellium had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Constellium’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Constellium

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,360,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,339,000 after purchasing an additional 257,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,490,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Constellium by 170.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after acquiring an additional 176,158 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 26,490.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 197,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.