Contrasting BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) and BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of BT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of BT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GEN Restaurant Group and BT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 BT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

GEN Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 62.35%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than BT Brands.

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and BT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55% BT Brands -7.91% -12.45% -7.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GEN Restaurant Group and BT Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.35 $8.41 million $0.18 45.06 BT Brands $14.31 million 0.73 -$890,000.00 ($0.21) -7.95

GEN Restaurant Group has higher revenue and earnings than BT Brands. BT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BT Brands has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats BT Brands on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GEN Restaurant Group



GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

About BT Brands



BT Brands, Inc. owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in West Fargo, North Dakota.

