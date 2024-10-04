Contrasting Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) & China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY)

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinnacle West Capital 12.65% 9.75% 2.48% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinnacle West Capital and China Resources Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinnacle West Capital $4.89 billion 2.04 $501.56 million $4.59 19.17 China Resources Power $13.20 billion 1.00 $1.41 billion N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pinnacle West Capital and China Resources Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinnacle West Capital 0 7 6 0 2.46 China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus target price of $80.54, suggesting a potential downside of 8.45%. Given Pinnacle West Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinnacle West Capital is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Dividends

Pinnacle West Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $1.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pinnacle West Capital pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pinnacle West Capital has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Pinnacle West Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Pinnacle West Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pinnacle West Capital beats China Resources Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables. The company also owns and maintains transmission and distribution substations; and owns energy storage facilities. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2022, the company had 42 coal-fired power plants, 159 wind farms, 38 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 5 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 52,581 MW. It also engages in coal mining and marketing activities; and undertakes combined generation of heat and power, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the distribution of energy, power sale, intelligent energy, coal mining, and other areas; and distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

