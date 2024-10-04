Contrasting WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) and Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) and WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Thomson Reuters and WEBTOON Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thomson Reuters 33.65% 15.22% 9.09% WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thomson Reuters and WEBTOON Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thomson Reuters $6.79 billion 11.09 $2.70 billion $5.25 31.91 WEBTOON Entertainment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Thomson Reuters has higher revenue and earnings than WEBTOON Entertainment.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Thomson Reuters and WEBTOON Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thomson Reuters 0 7 5 0 2.42 WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 4 0 2.67

Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus target price of $173.45, suggesting a potential upside of 2.67%. WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus target price of $27.17, suggesting a potential upside of 151.54%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than Thomson Reuters.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Thomson Reuters shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Thomson Reuters beats WEBTOON Entertainment on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments. The Corporates segment provides a suite of content-driven technologies, including generative AI, integrated workflow solutions to small businesses to multinational organizations. The Tax & Accounting Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on tax offerings and automating tax workflows to tax, accounting, and audit professionals in accounting firms. The Reuters News segment provides business, financial, and international news to media organizations, professional, and news consumers through Reuters News Agency, Reuters.com, Reuters Events, Thomson Reuters products, and to financial market professionals. The Global Print segment offers legal and tax information primarily in print format. The company was formerly known as The Thomson Corporation and changed its name to Thomson Reuters Corporation in April 2008. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Thomson Reuters Corporation operates as a subsidiary of The Woodbridge Company Limited.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

