ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

ConvaTec Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.66 and last traded at $11.71. 4,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 27,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.86.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ConvaTec Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0584 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

ConvaTec Group PLC engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical products, services, and technologies in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, and acute conditions resulting from traumatic injury and burns.

