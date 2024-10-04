Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s Why

Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.65 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.65 ($0.04). 497,271 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 212,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The company has a market cap of £11.99 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral projects in United States and West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Sanankoro Gold project located in the southern Mali; Yanfolila Gold Belt, located in Southern Mali.

