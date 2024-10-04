Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRBG shares. Barclays began coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corebridge Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corebridge Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. Corebridge Financial has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 23.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.21%.

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Corebridge Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,841,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,128,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,265 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,199,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,997,000 after acquiring an additional 227,973 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Corebridge Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 7,426,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,259,000 after purchasing an additional 37,269 shares during the last quarter. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

