Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 8.3% – Should You Sell?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 137,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 698,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CJR.B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.10 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.37 to C$0.05 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$0.35 to C$0.05 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.25 to C$0.24 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.50 to C$0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$0.31.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B
Corus Entertainment Trading Down 8.3 %
About Corus Entertainment
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corus Entertainment
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.