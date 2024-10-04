Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Insider Sells $23,163.88 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) insider Pranam Kolari sold 956 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $23,163.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,487.95. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pranam Kolari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of Coupang stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80.

Coupang Stock Performance

CPNG traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $24.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,072,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,996,018. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. Coupang had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Coupang by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 26,986 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Coupang in the second quarter worth $207,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupang during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Coupang by 122.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Coupang by 585.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 82,164 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. CLSA upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

