Covestro (ETR:1COV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as €58.48 ($64.98) and last traded at €58.36 ($64.84), with a volume of 708593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €58.42 ($64.91).

Covestro Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is €54.69 and its 200-day moving average is €52.11. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.84.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

