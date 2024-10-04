Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives $53.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ CBRL opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $83.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
