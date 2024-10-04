Craig Hallum Raises Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW) Price Target to $65.00

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Harrow in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Harrow Stock Performance

NASDAQ HROW opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03. Harrow has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $51.56.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.78 million. Harrow had a negative return on equity of 40.59% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harrow will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 2.6% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,920,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,012,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,854,000 after acquiring an additional 217,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,829,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 548,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,881 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harrow Company Profile

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

