Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Crane NXT worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXT. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,375 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Crane NXT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 473,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,945,000 after buying an additional 65,333 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 466,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,536,000 after buying an additional 85,688 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $55.29 on Friday. Crane NXT, Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.72.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.08 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Monday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Crane NXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.