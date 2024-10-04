Cranswick (LON:CWK) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5,110 ($68.35) and last traded at GBX 5,050 ($67.55), with a volume of 80962 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,100 ($68.22).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CWK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.67) price target on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,414.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,625.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,429.11.

In other Cranswick news, insider Christopher Aldersley sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,910 ($65.68), for a total transaction of £810,150 ($1,083,667.74). Also, insider Mark Bottomley sold 8,197 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,519 ($60.45), for a total value of £370,422.43 ($495,482.12). Insiders have sold 50,128 shares of company stock valued at $238,989,743 over the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

