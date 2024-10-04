Creative Planning Acquires 3,421 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $133,940,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,609. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.4 %

ELF stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.47 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $141.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.80.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

