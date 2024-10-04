Creative Planning Acquires 8,364 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $75.49 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day moving average is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,438,752. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,879 shares of company stock worth $8,503,656. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

