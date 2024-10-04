Creative Planning Boosts Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the first quarter worth about $38,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

STLA stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.52.

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Stellantis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura Securities raised shares of Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.34.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

