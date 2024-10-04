Creative Planning Buys 2,982 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,623,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,509,000 after buying an additional 2,254,610 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $369,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,150,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $177,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,250.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,880,685 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $72.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.59 and a 200-day moving average of $69.62. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

