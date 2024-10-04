Creative Planning Buys 30,410 Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE CHT opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chunghwa Telecom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHT

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.