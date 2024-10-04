Creative Planning Buys 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOOG stock opened at $341.30 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.38 and a fifty-two week high of $350.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.45. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

