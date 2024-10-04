Creative Planning Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $5,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 354.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,493,000 after buying an additional 1,113,176 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $107,385,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 14,795.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 264,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 263,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,658,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 57,508.5% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 222,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 221,983 shares during the period.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SOXX opened at $227.96 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.27.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5524 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.