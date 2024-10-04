Creative Planning Grows Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $4,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMFG. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,164,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 717.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 158,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 139,200 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 100.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 235,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 118,235 shares during the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter worth $1,495,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 35.8% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares in the company, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG opened at $12.41 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.60.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $16.18 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

