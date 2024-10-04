Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,729,666.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 365,405 shares of company stock valued at $134,635,646 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $415.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.36, a PEG ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.01 and a 12 month high of $415.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

