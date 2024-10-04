Creative Planning Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Creative Planning raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management
In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Apollo Global Management Price Performance
Shares of APO opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $135.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.
