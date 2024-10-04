Creative Planning Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Creative Planning raised its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.7% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO opened at $131.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $135.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.