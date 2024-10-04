Creative Planning Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Creative Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $5,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 153.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $61.54 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $127.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 39.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

