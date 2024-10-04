Creative Planning Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INDA. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,041.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.75. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.