Creative Planning Has $5.92 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Relx were worth $5,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Relx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Relx by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,842,000 after purchasing an additional 399,101 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Relx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Relx by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 186,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. Relx Plc has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd.

A number of brokerages have commented on RELX. StockNews.com lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 31st. Citigroup upgraded Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

