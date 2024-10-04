Creative Planning Has $5.93 Million Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,937.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,767.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,492.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $811.99 and a 52-week high of $1,962.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.34). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,895,392.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,967.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,775.25.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

