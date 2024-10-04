Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,411 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,237,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443,351 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,384,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203,276 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 11,116,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,899,000 after purchasing an additional 368,383 shares during the last quarter. Peavine Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peavine Capital LLC now owns 9,848,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,253,000 after buying an additional 293,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 8,717,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,759,000 after buying an additional 1,221,559 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS:GOVT opened at $23.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.79.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.0629 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.