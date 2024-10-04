Creative Planning Purchases 20,482 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Creative Planning increased its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Samsara were worth $4,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 102.6% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other news, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $51,709.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $3,336,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,631,593.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Andrew Munk sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $51,709.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 319,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,445.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,036,034 shares of company stock worth $85,086,127 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Samsara from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.07.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.46 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $50.07.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Articles

