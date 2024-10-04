Creative Planning Purchases 877,554 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Creative Planning raised its position in Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,408,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 877,554 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Crexendo worth $4,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXDO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Crexendo in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth $87,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the second quarter worth $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 476.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 49.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Crexendo Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $7.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,362.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,903 shares of company stock worth $545,862. 56.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crexendo Profile



Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

Featured Stories

