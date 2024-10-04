Creative Planning Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total transaction of $10,298,438.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.5 %

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $77.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.