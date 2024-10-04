Creative Planning Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

FTEC stock opened at $171.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $118.39 and a 12 month high of $181.11.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

