Creative Planning Sells 17,170 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,170 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 59.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UAL shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.2 %

UAL stock opened at $55.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $48.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $60.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.17. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

