Creative Planning Sells 488 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 221.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,185,000 after acquiring an additional 582,123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,819,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 601.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 125.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 37,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 20,862 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $207.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $202.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.68. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1 year low of $162.48 and a 1 year high of $214.40.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

