CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 60.3% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 451.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11,871.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.98) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

