Critical Analysis: ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) & Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) and Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Airbus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 1 0 0 0 1.00 Airbus 0 2 2 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

0.3% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Airbus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 10.02% 15.60% 7.32% Airbus 4.64% 18.64% 2.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and Airbus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) $13.27 billion 2.75 $1.29 billion $0.62 26.45 Airbus $70.83 billion 1.56 $4.10 billion $1.34 25.96

Airbus has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ). Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Airbus pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 22.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Airbus pays out 26.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Risk & Volatility

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airbus has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Airbus beats ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors. It offers Openings Studio, a building information modeling software ecosystem is collaboration tool for designing, documenting, and managing openings. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report)

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and provides helicopter-related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military air systems and related services. This segment also offers civil and defence space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, and science and orbital systems; missile and space launcher systems; and services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.