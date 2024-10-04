Critical Analysis: Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML) versus Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD)

Critical Metals (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) and Jaguar Mining (OTCMKTS:JAGGD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Critical Metals and Jaguar Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Critical Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Jaguar Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Critical Metals N/A N/A N/A Jaguar Mining 28.17% 26.75% 17.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Critical Metals and Jaguar Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Critical Metals and Jaguar Mining”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Critical Metals N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Jaguar Mining $97.23 million 3.00 -$150,000.00 $0.50 8.05

Critical Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jaguar Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Critical Metals has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jaguar Mining has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.4% of Critical Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 65.7% of Critical Metals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Jaguar Mining beats Critical Metals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Critical Metals

Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sizzle Acquisition Corp. is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its mining operations include Turmalina, Paciência and Caeté. The firm is also developing the Grurupi Project and exploring the Iron Quadrangle and Pedra Branca Project. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

