Critical Metals (LON:CRTM) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Here’s Why

Critical Metals Plc (LON:CRTM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.66 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.66 ($0.04). 31,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 364,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.04).

Critical Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million, a P/E ratio of -66.40 and a beta of 1.70.

Critical Metals Company Profile

Critical Metals Plc does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying potential companies, businesses or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. Critical Metals Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

