Critical Survey: RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) and RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and RumbleOn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T 4.97% 10.93% 5.62% RumbleOn -15.15% -98.94% -12.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and RumbleOn”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $2.14 billion 0.44 $26.55 million $0.18 38.67 RumbleOn $1.29 billion 0.13 -$215.50 million ($9.92) -0.48

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than RumbleOn. RumbleOn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.4% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of RumbleOn shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CI&T and RumbleOn, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 5 3 1 2.56 RumbleOn 0 0 3 0 3.00

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.57%. RumbleOn has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.46%. Given RumbleOn’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than CI&T.

Volatility and Risk

CI&T has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RumbleOn has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T beats RumbleOn on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

