Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stock Holdings Cut by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Crocs were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, for a total transaction of $247,424.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $875,653.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,756,404.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Crocs from $169.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.82.

Shares of CROX opened at $137.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.83. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.59 EPS. Crocs's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

