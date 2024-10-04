Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.63. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $25.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, insider Karen Mote sold 13,829 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $236,199.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,807.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,945 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $33,473.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,882.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cross Country Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,984,000 after acquiring an additional 165,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,360,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 24,363 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,193,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,663,000 after purchasing an additional 934,841 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 772,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 404,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 104,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.