CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of CAPL stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $803.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.
