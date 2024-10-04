CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

CrossAmerica Partners Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CAPL stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $24.19. The firm has a market cap of $803.32 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.20% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrossAmerica Partners

About CrossAmerica Partners

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 16,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 1.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. 24.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

