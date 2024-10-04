CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Up 1.2% – What’s Next?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $289.05 and last traded at $287.02. 767,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,265,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.12 and a 200 day moving average of $309.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $3,203,489.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 400,390 shares in the company, valued at $119,027,939.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.0% during the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

